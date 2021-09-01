President prorogues Rajya Sabha
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 14:43 IST
- Country:
- India
President Ram Nath Kovind prorogued Rajya Sabha on August 31, according to an official statement.
''The Rajya Sabha which adjourned sine die on August 11, 2021 has been prorogued by the President on August 31, 2021,'' the Rajya Sabha secretariat said in the statement. The Monsoon session of Parliament ended on August 11, two days ahead of schedule. Prorogation implies the end of a session not of a Parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Monsoon
- Parliament
- Sabha
- The Rajya Sabha
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Rajya Sabha
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Malaysia parliament speaker asks lawmakers for declarations on PM choice
By-election for Tamil Nadu Rajya Sabha seat to be held on Sept 13
Lebanese parliament speaker calls for session to discuss fuel shortages
Govt not running Parliament democratically, showing its true colours due to majority in both houses: Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge to PTI.
Lebanese parliament to discuss fuel crisis on Friday