President prorogues Rajya Sabha

President Ram Nath Kovind prorogued Rajya Sabha on August 31, according to an official statement.

''The Rajya Sabha which adjourned sine die on August 11, 2021 has been prorogued by the President on August 31, 2021,'' the Rajya Sabha secretariat said in the statement. The Monsoon session of Parliament ended on August 11, two days ahead of schedule. Prorogation implies the end of a session not of a Parliament.

