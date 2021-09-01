BJP govt pursuing divisive agenda of RSS: Mayawati

Holding the Congress party's "wrong actions" responsible for the BJP's rise to power, BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday accused both the central and state governments of pursuing the RSS' "divisive agenda" instead of discharging their constitutional duties.

"It is because of the wrong policies of the Congress party that the BJP came to power, both at the Centre and the state," said Mayawati in a statement here.

"And instead of discharging their constitutional duties and the 'Raj Dharma', both the central and the state governments are trying to enforce the narrow and divisive agenda of the RSS," she added.

The BSP president was quoted in a statement here as telling it to her party leaders after reviewing the performance of her party's different committees, especially the polling booth committee.

''Because of the BJP's wrong policies and actions, the people of the country have been burdened with poverty, inflation, unemployment and unnecessary tension and violence which have been troubling not only the people of the state but also the country and they all want to get rid of it," she claimed.

Continuing her attack, Mayawati said the BJP is already losing its support and popularity but has been suppressing all reports in this regard in the media.

"The BSP has emerged as the first choice of the people, especially in Uttar Pradesh," she claimed.

Exhorting her party workers to live up to the people's expectations, Mayawati said it is important to promote only good people in the party to maintain its identity of a disciplined outfit working for "sarvajan hitay sarvajan sukhay".

Taking feedback from her party workers and leaders of the political situation and the ground realities in the state, she expressed grave concern over the problem of floods and deaths of several children due to dengue soon after the corona pandemic.

She asked the state government to take a serious note of the situation "or else it would go out of hands".

She also asked her party men to extend help to the affected people as they had earlier been extending to the corona affected people.

The BSP president also expressed concern over the fresh spate of murders especially in western Uttar Pradesh and said the government needs to make all-out efforts to enforce the rule of law and ensure that legal action is taken against actual criminals and those guilty and there is no discrimination on political lines.

She also termed as inappropriate the fresh increase in prices of LPG cylinders and said the unprecedented hike in petrol and diesel prices has left the poor and hardworking people in a helpless situation.

She also asked the government to initiate steps in this regard only after considering the problems of the people.

