CPI leader alleges inaction of police for crimes against women in Left-ruled Kerala

CPI leader Annie Raja on Wednesday alleged that inaction of police was the reason for the increased incidents of atrocities against women in Left ruled Kerala.

In controversial remarks against the state police, which is under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan holding home portfolio, Raja also said she suspects presence of an RSS gang in the Kerala police for its inaction in crimes against women in the state.

CPI is a key partner in the state's ruling CPI(M)-led LDF.

While Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan said Annie Raja is a national leader and there would be some basis for such allegations, senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan flayed her statement, saying she was unnecessarily using the name of RSS for political gain.

Talking to the media in New Delhi, Annie Raja, wife of CPI national general secretary D Raja, alleged that the atrocities against women are happening in Kerala because of the inaction of the police. Citing the incidents of suicides of women in domestic violence cases due to inaction of police despite making complaints, she alleged that the approach of the police created a ''suspicion that there is an RSS gang in the (Kerala) police''.

The Chief Minister should take such matters seriously, said Annie Raja, who is also general secretary of the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW).

Satheesan urged Chief Minister Vijayan to look into the allegations.

''Annie Raja is a senior leader. I think there would be a basis for the allegations'', Satheesan said and urged the Chief Minister to take appropriate action after talking to her.

Criticising Annie Raja, BJP leader Rajasekharan said the state government is responsible for insecurity of women in the state and sought to know why the RSS' name is being unnecessarily dragged into such a matter. He also asked the CPI leader to provide names of RSS cadres in the state police.

Annie Raja's statement came a day after a woman's family in Kannur alleged police inaction for her suicide at her in-laws residence.

The CPI leader also referred to the harassment of an eight-year girl who was allegedly branded a thief by a woman police officer in Attingal last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)