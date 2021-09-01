Left Menu

CPI leader alleges inaction of police for crimes against women in Left-ruled Kerala

I think there would be a basis for the allegations, Satheesan said and urged the Chief Minister to take appropriate action after talking to her.Criticising Annie Raja, BJP leader Rajasekharan said the state government is responsible for insecurity of women in the state and sought to know why the RSS name is being unnecessarily dragged into such a matter.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-09-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 20:27 IST
CPI leader alleges inaction of police for crimes against women in Left-ruled Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

CPI leader Annie Raja on Wednesday alleged that inaction of police was the reason for the increased incidents of atrocities against women in Left ruled Kerala.

In controversial remarks against the state police, which is under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan holding home portfolio, Raja also said she suspects presence of an RSS gang in the Kerala police for its inaction in crimes against women in the state.

CPI is a key partner in the state's ruling CPI(M)-led LDF.

While Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan said Annie Raja is a national leader and there would be some basis for such allegations, senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan flayed her statement, saying she was unnecessarily using the name of RSS for political gain.

Talking to the media in New Delhi, Annie Raja, wife of CPI national general secretary D Raja, alleged that the atrocities against women are happening in Kerala because of the inaction of the police. Citing the incidents of suicides of women in domestic violence cases due to inaction of police despite making complaints, she alleged that the approach of the police created a ''suspicion that there is an RSS gang in the (Kerala) police''.

The Chief Minister should take such matters seriously, said Annie Raja, who is also general secretary of the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW).

Satheesan urged Chief Minister Vijayan to look into the allegations.

''Annie Raja is a senior leader. I think there would be a basis for the allegations'', Satheesan said and urged the Chief Minister to take appropriate action after talking to her.

Criticising Annie Raja, BJP leader Rajasekharan said the state government is responsible for insecurity of women in the state and sought to know why the RSS' name is being unnecessarily dragged into such a matter. He also asked the CPI leader to provide names of RSS cadres in the state police.

Annie Raja's statement came a day after a woman's family in Kannur alleged police inaction for her suicide at her in-laws residence.

The CPI leader also referred to the harassment of an eight-year girl who was allegedly branded a thief by a woman police officer in Attingal last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021