Left Menu

Good democracy cannot survive without protecting human rights: NHRC chief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 00:58 IST
Good democracy cannot survive without protecting human rights: NHRC chief
  • Country:
  • India

NHRC Chairperson justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra on Tuesday said that good democracy cannot survive without respecting and protecting human rights.

He made the remarks during the opening of an online 15-day internship programme hosted by the National Human Rights Commission.

''Good democracy cannot survive without respecting and protecting human rights,'' he was quoted as saying in a statement by the NHRC.

He said the concept of human rights does not lay so much in legalese as much as it is embedded in social behaviour and practices, having a spiritual tenor and tone.

Mishra said India has a long tradition of respect for whole of the universe, including all living beings as in the ecology and not just human beings.

Therefore, it is necessary that people strive for inculcating those values, which promote and protect human rights, and do not violate them, the NHRC chief said.

He expressed hope that the student interns will make the best use of knowledge imparted by experts during the internship programme on different aspects of human rights.

Hundred and ten student interns from across the country are participating in the online short-term internship, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
3
One UI 3.1.1 rolling out to other Galaxy Z-series foldables

One UI 3.1.1 rolling out to other Galaxy Z-series foldables

 Global
4
You can now view embedded Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets, Slides

You can now view embedded Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets, Sli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021