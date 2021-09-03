Left Menu

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes Mamata Banerjee; alleges atrocities committed by TMC workers on Congress

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "to intervene and ensure justice to Congress workers who are victims of violence and atrocities committed by the ruling party's workers".

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "to intervene and ensure justice to Congress workers who are victims of violence and atrocities committed by the ruling party's workers". Chowdhury in his letter wrote, "I do like to flag your kind attention to the violence and atrocities committed by the ruling party's workers in a broad daylight today when houses of Congress party workers vandalised and looted much to the concerned of us."

"You will be surprised to know that the entire looting and violence took place in the full glare of local police administration. Under this situation which has been prevailing over that area calls for immediate administrative action against these miscreants," he added. "You are requested to intervene in this matter in order to stem the deteriorating law and order situation in a particular area and ensure justice to those victims as well,' he added further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

