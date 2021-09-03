Left Menu

NSUI stage protest against privatisation in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 22:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Friday held a protest against the alleged privatisation of various sectors, including the railways and the highways, by the Centre, a statement said. The statement said during the protest, the NSUI made dummy toys of rail, airplanes, MTNL, highway and sold them on the handcart, it said. NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan and state president Kunal Sehrawat led the protest. The statement quoting Kundan claimed in seven years, the BJP government has sold out 70 years of hard work of the Congress. ''Privatization has an adverse effect not only on the economy but also on the youth of this country. ''The private sector will not care as its main objective is to make profits,'' the statement quoting Kundan said, adding ''this is just the incompetency of the BJP government that they are dependent upon privatization''. The government should create enough jobs for the people, but the reality is quite the opposite, he alleged.

