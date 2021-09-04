Left Menu

No poll alliance with those who betrayed us, says Maha BJP chief

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 04-09-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 19:03 IST
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Saturday said his party would henceforth not contest polls in alliance with those who had betrayed it, an apparent reference to the Shiv Sena which walked out of a partnership several decades old and formed a government in the state with the NCP and Congress in 2019.

Speaking to reporters in Jalna, some 60 kilometres from here, Patil said the BJP was getting good response from the people of the state, and, therefore, there was no need to ally with people who got votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his efficient administration and then switched sides.

''We will not ally with those who got the chief minister's post with 56 seats in the Assembly (a reference to the Sena) or a party which got the deputy CM's post (NCP) with 54 seats, or with those who got the revenue minister's post with 44 seats (Congress),'' Patil asserted.

''Whenever polls take place, we will ally with those who always stood by us, like Ramdas Athawale, Sadabahu Khot, Mahadev Jankar, Vinayak Mete, Vinay Kore etc,'' he added.

He also hit out at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for constantly speaking about a third wave of COVID-19, adding that ''as the second wave had declined, there was need to normalise life with precautions''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

