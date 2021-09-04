PM to interact with healthcare workers, beneficiaries of Covid vaccination programme in Himachal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of COVID-19 vaccination programme in Himachal Pradesh on September 6 via video conferencing, an official statement said on Saturday. Himachal Pradesh has covered its entire eligible population with the first dose of the vaccine. The efforts by the state included geographical prioritisation to focus on difficult terrains, initiatives to ensure mass awareness, and door to door visits by ASHA workers, among others, the PMO said. The state gave special attention to women, elderly, persons with disabilities, industrial workers and daily wagers among others and undertook special campaigns like ''Suraksha ki Yukti - Corona se Mukti'' to attain this milestone, it added.

