Russia calls for release of Guinea's Conde

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-09-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 16:07 IST
Russia on Monday called for the immediate release of Guinean President Alpha Conde, who was ousted by soldiers on Sunday.

"Moscow opposes any attempt at an unconstitutional change of leadership," the foreign ministry said in a statement. "We demand the release of Mr. Conde and a guarantee of his immunity. We consider it necessary to return the situation in Guinea to constitutional norms as soon as possible."

