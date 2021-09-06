FACTBOX-Recent military takeovers in West and Central Africa

Soldiers in Guinea have ousted long-serving president Alpha Conde, telling the country on Sunday they had dissolved its government and constitution. The apparent coup is the fourth in recent months in West and Central Africa, previously known as a "coup belt", raising concerns over a slide back to military rule in a region that had made strides towards multi-party democracy since the 1990s.

Here are some of the other coups that have rocked the region over the last 13 months. MALI, AUGUST 2020

Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita resigned and dissolved parliament on Aug. 18, 2020, hours after mutinying soldiers detained him at gunpoint. Mali had seen months of protests against alleged corruption and worsening security, with calls for Keita to resign.

Bah Ndaw, a retired colonel and former defence minister, was sworn in as interim president in September and tasked with leading an 18-month transition to new elections. Assimi Goita, one of the colonels who plotted Keita's ouster, was appointed vice president.

CHAD, APRIL 2021 When Chad's president Idriss Deby was killed while visiting troops fighting an insurgency the day after he was re-elected, his son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, quickly seized power as the head of a ruling military council.

Much of Chad's opposition decried the younger Deby's ascension as a coup, and urged a return to civilian rule. The junta's leaders quickly branded him a transitional president and promised to hold elections within 18 months. MALI, MAY 2021

Military officers detained the interim president, prime minister and defence minister on May 25, derailing a transition back to civilian rule that had been set up in the wake of the Aug. 2020 coup. President Ndaw and his colleagues were taken to a military base outside the capital Bamako, hours after two members of the military lost their positions in a government reshuffle.

A week later, Mali's constitutional court declared Goita, who plotted Ndaw's ouster while serving as vice president, to be the new interim president. Goita's government maintains that Mali will hold free and fair elections in February 2022, in accordance with commitments made after Keita was overthrown.

GUINEA, SEPTEMBER 2021 Guinea capital Conakry woke up to heavy gunfire on Sunday Sept. 5. The fighting was mostly around the main administrative district of Kaloum where the presidential palace is located.

By mid-afternoon, videos began circulating on various social media platforms, showing President Alpha Conde in the company of special forces soldiers. The head of the army unit Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, later appeared on state television stating that "poverty and endemic corruption" had driven his forces to remove Conde from office.

