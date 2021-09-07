Nadda hails BJP's performance in Karnataka city polls

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday lauded the party's performance in the city corporation polls in Karnataka and congratulated the state leadership, including Chief Minister B S Bommai, for a ''bigger'' win than the last time. ''Thanks to people-friendly policies of PM Narendra Modi, we have won Belagavi City Corporation for the 1st time. It's a matter of pride that Karnataka BJP has emerged as the single largest Party in Hubballi-Dharwad Corporation & performed exceedingly well in Kalaburgi Corporation,'' Nadda said in a tweet. He lauded Bommai, state party chief Nalin Kateel and party workers for ensuring that the ''BJP won bigger than it did last time''. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka received a shot in the arm in the elections to the three municipal corporations by getting a clear majority in Belagavi, emerged as the single largest party in Hubballi-Dharwad, and finished a close second in Kalaburagi.

In the Doddaballapur City Municipal Council election in Bengaluru rural district, the BJP emerged as the single largest party while the Congress got the absolute majority in Tarikere Town Municipal Council in Chikkamagaluru district.

The elections took place on September 3 and the results were announced on Monday.

