Rajasthan govt to recruit 3,896 village development officers

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-09-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 16:53 IST
The Rajasthan government will soon recruit 3,896 village development officers, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday.

''To give a better future and government job opportunity to the youth, the recruitment has been approved for 3,896 posts of village development officer,'' he tweeted.

Gehlot also said that the state government has given about one lakh government jobs in two and a half years. PTI SDA ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

