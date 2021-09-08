Left Menu

Uttarakhand Independent MLA Panwar joins BJP

Updated: 08-09-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 15:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Independent MLA and former minister in the Uttarakhand government Pritam Singh Panwar on Wednesday joined the BJP in presence of Union minister Smriti Irani.

Panwar is an MLA from Dhanolti in Uttarakhand.

Welcoming Panwar in the party fold, BJP Uttarakhand president Madan Kaushik said he will be an asset for the party.

After joining the party, Panwar said he will give his best to whatever responsibility is given to him.

