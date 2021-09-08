Cong appoints 12 vice presidents, 20 general secretaries in Odisha unit
The Congress on Wednesday appointed 12 vice presidents and 20 general secretaries in its Odisha unit.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi also cleared the names of 46 new secretaries and the executive committee of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) led by Niranjan Patanaik, the party said.
Charanjib Biswal and Pradeep Majhi are the working presidents of the OPCCS.
