Left Menu

Agitation by farmers not politically motivated, carried out by their unions, says Bhupinder Hooda

The agitation by farmers against farm laws is being run by their unions and not any political party, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Wednesday and urged the government to initiate talks with them over their demands.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 23:24 IST
Agitation by farmers not politically motivated, carried out by their unions, says Bhupinder Hooda
Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The agitation by farmers against farm laws is being run by their unions and not any political party, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Wednesday and urged the government to initiate talks with them over their demands. Addressing the media, Hooda said that many political parties, including Congress, support the farmers' demands but their agitation is not politically motivated and is being run by their unions.

"The farmers are demanding a guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) in the new laws as their crops are not being procured on MSP in the markets. The government should initiate talks with them and come up with a solution," the Congress leader said. The BJP has accused Congress of misleading protesting farmers.

The former chief minister also said the government and the farmers should ensure that the protests are held peacefully and there is no violence. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws.

The farmers are also demanding action against officials involved in the police lathi-charge in Karnal on August 28. Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said on Wednesday that farmers will continue their sit-in protest around the mini secretariat in Karnal district after talks between them and the district administration failed to make headway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
2
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
3
Panthira - Newest Crypto Exchange in India Commitment to Find Best Digital Assets for Its Investors

Panthira - Newest Crypto Exchange in India Commitment to Find Best Digital A...

 India
4
Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021