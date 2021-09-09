Left Menu

Uncertainty has spread everywhere; current developments in Afghanistan one such example: Rajnath

Uncertainty has spread in everywhere in the world and the current developments in Afghanistan is one such example, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday. The current developments in Afghanistan is one such example, he said at an event here where medium range surface-to-air missile MRSAM was inducted into the Indian Air Force IAF.

Uncertainty has spread everywhere; current developments in Afghanistan one such example: Rajnath
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Uncertainty has spread everywhere in the world and the current developments in Afghanistan are one such example, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday. ''Whether it is the South China Sea, Indian Ocean region, Indo-Pacific region, or Central Asia, we can see uncertainty everywhere. The current developments in Afghanistan are one such example,'' he said at an event here where medium-range surface-to-air missile MRSAM was inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF). The global scenario is changing very quickly and suddenly, he stated. ''Amid this changing global scenario, the equations between the nations are also changing quickly as per their interests,'' Singh said. He also said that the changing geopolitics is affecting trade, the economy, as well as the current security scenario. ''In such a situation, the strength of our security and our self-reliance is not an achievement, but a necessity,'' he noted.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in mid-August, ousting the previous elected leadership which was backed by the West. An interim Cabinet was formed comprising high-profile members of the insurgent group.

In his speech, Singh also said that from being tagged as the number one defense importer in the world, India today is supplying defense systems and sub-systems to foreign countries and it is something worth being proud of.

''We are taking all such measures that will help our defense sector to stand on its legs,'' he said.

