Left Menu

Trump endorses challenger to Republican Cheney in Wyoming House race

She is a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney. Hageman was the fifth candidate Trump has backed to challenge a Republican congressional incumbent, part of his efforts to assert dominance over the Republican Party after losing his November re-election bid to Democrat Joe Biden.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 20:47 IST
Trump endorses challenger to Republican Cheney in Wyoming House race

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman's bid to unseat U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, who was the highest-profile Republican to seek Trump's removal from office on a charge he incited the U.S. Capitol riot.

"Unlike RINO Liz Cheney, Harriet is all in for America First. Harriet has my Complete and Total Endorsement in replacing the Democrats number one provider of sound bites, Liz Cheney," Trump said in a statement, referring to Cheney as a so-called Republican In Name Only and calling her "disloyal." Cheney is up for re-election in November 2022 to a third two-year term as Wyoming's only Congress member. She is a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Hageman was the fifth candidate Trump has backed to challenge a Republican congressional incumbent, part of his efforts to assert dominance over the Republican Party after losing his November re-election bid to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump's fire has been focused on the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him on a charge of inciting insurrection in a fiery speech ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol by his supporters. He has also endorsed a challenger to Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, one of seven in her party who voted to convict Trump on the charge. He was ultimately acquitted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021