Jaipur: Cong MLA admitted to hospital

Viratnagar Congress MLA Indraj Gurjar was admitted to state-run Sawai Man Singh SMS Hospital here after he complained of high fever. Concerned about the health of Congress MLA Indraj Gurjarji, who has been admitted to SMS hospital. May he get well soon, Gehlot tweeted.Several Congress leaders visited the hospital to enquire about his health.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-09-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 23:34 IST
Viratnagar Congress MLA Indraj Gurjar was admitted to state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital here after he complained of high fever. The legislator is undergoing treatment and his condition is stable, the hospital administration said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished him speedy recovery. ''Concerned about the health of Congress MLA Indraj Gurjarji, who has been admitted to SMS hospital. I wish him good health. May he get well soon,'' Gehlot tweeted.

Several Congress leaders visited the hospital to enquire about his health.

