Left Menu

Buckingham Palace supports BLM movement, senior aide says

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family support the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, a senior representative of Buckingham Palace told Channel 4 News in an interview.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2021 05:10 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 05:10 IST
Buckingham Palace supports BLM movement, senior aide says

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family support the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, a senior representative of Buckingham Palace told Channel 4 News in an interview. Ken Olisa, the first Black Lord-Lieutenant of London, told the channel he had discussed the topic of racism with the royals in the aftermath of protests triggered in the United States following the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a Black man, was killed in May 2020 when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck. His death galvanized a protest movement against the unjust deaths of Black people at the hands of law enforcement. According to the news channel's press release, when Olisa was asked if the palace supported BLM, he said: "The answer is easily yes".

"(Race) it's a hot conversation topic. The question is what more can we do to bind society to remove these barriers." In March, the royal family had come under fire after Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, accused the family of racism.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan said her son Archie had been denied the title of prince because there were concerns within the royal family "about how dark his skin might be when he's born". Later, in a statement from the queen, the palace said issues of race were concerning and would be treated very seriously, but pointedly stated "some recollections may vary". The Palace had said it was a family matter that should be dealt with privately. Prince William then denied that Britain's royals were racist.

The full interview with Olisa will be aired by Channel 4 News on Friday at 7 pm BST.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021