Gujarat: BJP Legislative Party meeting underway in Gandhinagar to elect the new Gujarat CM

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Legislative Party meeting is underway in Gujarat's Gandhinagar to elect the new Chief Minister of the state.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 12-09-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 16:25 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Legislative Party meeting is underway in Gujarat's Gandhinagar to elect the new Chief Minister of the state. Union Ministers and BJP's central observers for Gujarat, Pralhad Joshi and Narendra Singh Tomar are present at the party's headquarters Shree Kamalam in Gandhinagar, for State BJP legislative party meeting.

Apart from that, Union Minister and BJP leader Mansukh Mandaviya, and Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Nitin Patel, who are among the top contenders for the post of Chief Minister are also present at the meeting. BJP Gujarat president CR Patil, who took himself out of the race for Chief Minister on Saturday is also present at the meeting, along with Vijay Rupani, who resigned as Gujarat Chief Minister yesterday.

"Bhupendra Patel is an MLA but no decision has been taken yet. We will wait for the meeting to conclude," said Yamal Vyas, the party's spokesperson. After the meet, the elected leader is likely to meet state Governor Acharya Devvrat, he added.

"However, it will be up to the leader when the leader wants to take the oath. The party leadership will decide accordingly," he added. Assembly polls in the state are scheduled to take place in 2022.Rupani took charge as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on August 7, 2016. He currently represents Gujarat's Rajkot West as MLA. In the 2017 state election, the BJP won 99 of the state's 182 Assembly seats, Congress got 77 seats. (ANI)

