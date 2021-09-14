French Interior Ministry's budget will be increased in 2022 -Macron
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-09-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 16:53 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that the budget allocated to the Interior Ministry will be increased by 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in 2022, as he aims to show his government is getting tough on crime and insecurity ahead of next year's election.
($1 = 0.8471 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Interior Ministry
- Emmanuel Macron
Advertisement