French Interior Ministry's budget will be increased in 2022 -Macron

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-09-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 16:53 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that the budget allocated to the Interior Ministry will be increased by 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in 2022, as he aims to show his government is getting tough on crime and insecurity ahead of next year's election.

($1 = 0.8471 euros)

