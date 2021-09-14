French Interior Ministry's budget will be increased in 2022 -Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that the budget allocated to the Interior Ministry will be increased by 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in 2022, as he aims to show his government is getting tough on crime and insecurity ahead of next year's election.

($1 = 0.8471 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)