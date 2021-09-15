Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

In tense campaign, Canada's Trudeau defends snapping at protester

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday defended his decision to shout at a protester who insulted his wife, Sophie Gregoire, as an increasingly tense election race entered its final days. Trudeau, who has been heckled repeatedly by people protesting mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canada-opposition-chief-lashes-partying-pm-trudeau-election-race-tightens-2021-09-13 and at one point was hit by gravel, reacted sharply on Monday when preparing for an outdoor interview ahead of the Sept. 20 vote.

Brazil Senate leader kills Bolsonaro decree criticized by tech firms

Brazilian Senate leader Rodrigo Pacheco said on Tuesday he would not consider President Jair Bolsonaro's decree limiting social networks' power to remove content, killing a measure that had met with widespread opposition from tech giants. Pacheco said Bolsonaro's temporary measure, which required congressional approval to become law, did not comply with regulatory requirements and introduced "considerable legal uncertainty."

Chinese ambassador barred from UK parliament over sanctions row

The Chinese ambassador to Britain has been banned from attending an event in the British parliament because Beijing imposed sanctions on lawmakers who highlighted alleged human right abuses in Xinjiang. China placed the sanctions on nine British politicians, lawyers and an academic in March for spreading what it said were "lies and disinformation" the over the treatment of Uighur Muslims in the country's far west.

IAEA calls Iran's treatment of watchdog's inspectors 'unacceptable'

The U.N. nuclear watchdog on Tuesday described as "unacceptable" incidents in Iran involving its inspectors, in which diplomats say security staff subjected female inspectors to inappropriate searches that the United States is calling harassment. In a first case this year at the Natanz nuclear site, a female inspector was subjected to an unnecessarily intrusive search by security staff, diplomats who follow the International Atomic Energy Agency have said.

Australia's Victoria state nears first COVID-19 vaccination goal

Australia's Victoria state reported a second consecutive daily fall in new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as its first-dose vaccination rate neared the 70% level where some curbs imposed to contain an outbreak of the Delta variant will be eased. Authorities have promised to double the travel limit for 5 million residents in locked-down Melbourne, the state capital, to 10 km (6 miles) and allow an extra hour of outdoor exercise when the state hits that inoculation target.

U.S. Ex-presidents Bush, Clinton, Obama band together to aid Afghan refugees

Three former U.S. presidents - Republican George W. Bush and Democrats Bill Clinton and Barack Obama - have banded together behind a new group aimed at supporting refugees from Afghanistan settling in the United States following the recent American withdrawal ending 20 years of war. The former leaders and their wives will serve as part of Welcome.US, a coalition of advocacy groups, U.S. businesses and other leaders.

U.S. pushes world leaders to embrace 70% global COVID-19 vaccination target

The United States is pushing global leaders to endorse what it calls ambitious targets for ending the COVID-19 pandemic, including ensuring 70% of the world's population is vaccinated against the virus by the 2022, according to a draft U.S. document viewed by Reuters on Tuesday. The three-page outline is addressed to countries, international organizations, and private sector groups invited to a virtual COVID-19 summit planned by the United States on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly beginning this week.

Haiti PM fires prosecutor seeking charges against him in president's killing

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Tuesday replaced the chief public prosecutor who had been seeking charges against him as a suspect in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, plunging the country into a fresh political crisis. Moise was shot dead https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/haitian-president-shot-dead-home-overnight-pm-2021-07-07 on July 7 when assassins stormed his private residence in the hills above Port-au-Prince. The 53-year old had been governing by decree for more than a year after Haiti failed to hold legislative and municipal elections amid a political gridlock and had faced many calls to step down.

U.S. to hold $130 million of Egypt's military aid over human rights -State Dept

The Biden administration will withhold $130 million worth of military aid to Egypt until Cairo takes specific steps related to human rights, a State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's move is a break with his predecessors' policy of overriding a congressional check on military aid to Egypt. In the past, an exception was granted to free up Foreign Military Financing for Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's government, worth $300 million this fiscal year, on the basis that it was in the interest of U.S. national security.

Thousands protest against Taliban in Kandahar over evictions

Thousands of Afghans protested against the Taliban in the southern city of Kandahar on Tuesday, according to a former government official and local television footage, after residents were asked to vacate a residential army colony. Protesters gathered in front of the governor's house in Kandahar after around 3,000 families were asked to leave the colony, according to the former government official who witnessed the crowds.

