Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: A good yarn? EU's Vestager knits during Commision chief's annual speech

EU's Vestager knits during Commision chief's annual speech A top European Commission official followed the thread of her boss' annual "state of the union" address on Wednesday by knitting. Margrethe Vestager, who is in charge of ensuring fair business competition in the EU, sat calmly knitting in the European Parliament in Strasbourg while Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen delivered her hour-long policy address.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 02:28 IST
Odd News Roundup: A good yarn? EU's Vestager knits during Commision chief's annual speech
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

A good yarn? EU's Vestager knits during Commision chief's annual speech

A top European Commission official followed the thread of her boss' annual "state of the union" address on Wednesday by knitting. Margrethe Vestager, who is in charge of ensuring fair business competition in the EU, sat calmly knitting in the European Parliament in Strasbourg while Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen delivered her hour-long policy address.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
U.S. Army says soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccine could be dismissed

U.S. Army says soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccine could be dismissed

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021