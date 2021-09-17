Left Menu

Blinken calls France vital partner in Indo-Pacific

France has reacted angrily to the loss of the $40 billion deal, calling it a "stab in the back." Blinken said the United States had been in touch with French counterparts in the last 24-48 hours to discuss the new partnership wit Australia. He said the United States places "fundamental value" in its relationship with France.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 17-09-2021 00:14 IST
Blinken calls France vital partner in Indo-Pacific

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that the United States welcomes European countries playing an important role in the Indo-Pacific and said France in particular is a vital partner.

Blinken spoke at a news conference after meetings between the U.S. and Australian foreign and defense ministers in Washington, a day after the United States and Britain said they would provide Australia with the technology and capability to deploy nuclear-powered submarines - something that replaces a French submarine deal with Australia. France has reacted angrily to the loss of the $40 billion deal, calling it a "stab in the back."

Blinken said the United States had been in touch with French counterparts in the last 24-48 hours to discuss the new partnership wit Australia. He said the United States places "fundamental value" in its relationship with France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Xpeng-backed startup says to deliver flying cars in 2024; Chinese astronauts leave space station module for Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Xpeng-backed startup says to deliver flying cars in 20...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia COVID-19 cases rise but vaccination surge gives hope; U.S. administers 382.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia COVID-19 cases rise but vaccination surge giv...

 Global
3
Mumbai: Ex-Mr India contest winner tries to commit suicide

Mumbai: Ex-Mr India contest winner tries to commit suicide

 India
4
Google Meet adds new controls for Host management and Quick access

Google Meet adds new controls for Host management and Quick access

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021