BJP to bring out 'black paper' on 'frauds' in Kalyan civic body: Somaiya

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-09-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 17-09-2021 00:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Maharashtra BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya on Thursday said his party would bring out a “black paper” on alleged frauds committed in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

He was talking to newspersons during a visit to Kalyan town, where he attended a meeting of the BJP.

Somaiya said a committee of local BJP leaders and experts will be formed which will collate data relating to ''frauds'' in the KDMC, including ones committed during the coronavirus pandemic.

After the committee submits its report, the BJP will bring out a ''black paper'' on alleged irregularities in the civic body, he said. PTI COR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

