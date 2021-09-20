Hindu Jagran Manch leader booked for abetting assault on youth: Police

A Hindu Jagran Manch leader and his associates have been booked on charges of assaulting a youth after accusing him of eve-teasing a girl, police said on Monday.

No one, however, has been arrested in the case so far, it added.

The Meerut unit of HJM’s chief Sachin Sirohi and other activists of the outfit were booked on the complaint of the same girl with whom the youth belonging to a different community was accused of misbehaving, Civil Lines Police Station’s SHO A R Siddiqui said.

In her complaint, the girl told police that she had been having a cold drink with the youth and another friend at Gole Market in the Civil Lines police station area when Sirohi and his associates accosted them and began beating the youth after coming to know that he belongs to a different community.

Giving a clean chit to the victim, the girl told police that he was their friend and never misbehaved with them.

She also told police that Sirohi also put pressure on her to beat the youth, said the SHO, adding that the girl has also got her statement recorded before a judicial magistrate.

The youth was earlier booked by police on charges of eve-teasing the girl, but an FIR was lodged against Sirohi on the girl’s complaint.

Sirohi, however, accused the police of acting one-sided and asserted that he had not even lifted his hand to beat the youth.

