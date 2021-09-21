Left Menu

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's house vandalised, five held

The nameplate and gate of the house of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Ashoka Road in Delhi were vandalised on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 23:37 IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaking to media. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The nameplate and gate of the house of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Ashoka Road in Delhi were vandalised on Tuesday. The Delhi Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) and five members of the Hindu Sena have been arrested, police said.

AIMIM president Owaisi alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has to be held responsible for radicalisation of people. Owaisi told reporters, "BJP is to be held responsible for the radicalisation of people. If an MP's house is attacked like this, what message does it convey? "

"I had come to meet Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) founder Shivpal Yadav. He is such a tall leader of Uttar Pradesh," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

