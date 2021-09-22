Left Menu

Morocco's designated premier announces new coalition

Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 22-09-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 15:28 IST
Morocco's designated premier announces new coalition
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Morocco's designated prime minister, Aziz Akhannouch, said on Wednesday the three biggest winners of this month's parliamentary election, the liberal RNI and PAM parties and the conservative Istiqlal, had agreed to form a new cabinet.

King Mohammed on Sept. 10 designated Akhannouch, the leader of RNI, to form a new government after his party came first in the election, taking 102 of the 395 seats in parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021