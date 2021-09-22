RS bypoll in Maha: Congress nominee Rajni Patil, BJP's Sanjay Upadhyay file nominations

Congress candidate Rajni Patil and BJP nominee Sanjay Upadhyay on Wednesday filed their nominations for the next month's Rajya Sabha by-election from Maharashtra, necessitated due to the death of sitting MP Rajeev Satav. Satav, a Congress leader who hailed from Maharashtra's Hingoli district, died in May this year due to post-COVID-19 complications. His term was to end on April 2, 2026. Patil (62) is currently the Congress' in-charge of party affairs in Jammu and Kashmir. Senior leaders of the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena accompanied her when she filed her nomination. These three parties share power in Maharashtra.

Upadhyay (48), who has roots in Uttar Pradesh but has been in Mumbai for many years is selected by the BJP to contest against Patil. He is the general secretary of the Mumbai unit of the BJP.

Voting for the Rajya Sabha seat will be held on October 4 and counting of votes will take place on the same day.

The last date for filing the nomination papers for the bypoll was September 22. The scrutiny of papers will take place on September 23 and the last date for withdrawal of papers is September 27.

The 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly forms the electoral college for the bypoll.

The BJP has the highest 106 MLAs in the House, followed by Shiv Sena (56), NCP (53), Congress (43), Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (3), Samajwadi Party (2), AIMIM (2), Prahar Janshakti Party (2), MNS (1), CPM (1), Swambhimani Party (1), Rashtriya Samaj Paksh (1), Krantikari Shetkari Party (1), and Independents 13. One seat is lying vacant since the death of Congress MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar in April.

The October 4 bypoll will be held along with six other Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh.

