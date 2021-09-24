Left Menu

Karnataka Congress boycotts Lok Sabha Speaker's address to joint sitting of State Legislature

The Karnataka Congress said it has decided to boycott Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla's address to the joint sitting of the State Legislature which was scheduled for Friday, stating that such kind of address is "unprecedented and unconstitutional".

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 24-09-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 16:17 IST
Karnataka Congress boycotts Lok Sabha Speaker's address to joint sitting of State Legislature
Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramaiah speaking to ANI in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Congress said it has decided to boycott Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla's address to the joint sitting of the State Legislature which was scheduled for Friday, stating that such kind of address is "unprecedented and unconstitutional". Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramaiah told ANI here today, "Congress party has taken a decision to boycott the joint session which will be addressed by Lok Sabha Speaker today. BJP government is trying to create a new precedent in Karnataka Legislative Assembly. It has happened never before."

He added, "There is no such precedent where the Lok Sabha speaker comes down to Karnataka to address the legislature. There is no provision in the constitution for doing this." Reacting to this, the Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan CN said, "It is for the people and lawmakers to strengthen, promote, interact and listen. Good things can always be promoted. If it is unprecedented, then the precedent is set for good reason."

Meanwhile, the Congress protest against fuel price hike continued today. Congress MLA Ajay Singh said, "The tax that the BJP has collected through fuel price hike in the last five years is Rs 23 lakh crore. From January till June, there was a 43 times hike in fuel prices. In January, there was a hike in prices of petrol and diesel 10 times; in February, the prices were hiked by 16 times. But when elections were announced, the price of fuel was reduced by three times in March and April. Then after May 2, there was a rise in fuel prices by 16 times. So the intention of the government is to only focus on the election, not the people." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
2
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021