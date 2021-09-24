Left Menu

AP CM sprains leg, cancels Delhi trip

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 24-09-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 21:38 IST
AP CM sprains leg, cancels Delhi trip
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has cancelled his two-day trip to New Delhi on Saturday and Sunday as he sprained his leg, his office said here on Friday.

The CM is supposed to attend a meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday with states affected by Left-Wing Extremism (LWE).

''The Chief Minister sprained his leg while exercising in the morning. Since he is not relieved of the pain till evening, doctors advised him rest. Consequently, his New Delhi trip stands cancelled,'' the CMO said in a message.

Government sources said state Home Minister M Sucharita would represent AP at the Union Home Minister's meeting on LWE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021