Left Menu

Maha places of worship to open in Oct: Fadnavis welcomes move

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-09-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 17:52 IST
Maha places of worship to open in Oct: Fadnavis welcomes move
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday welcomed the Maharashtra government's decision to open places of worship from October 7 after a coronavirus-induced shutdown, but said several other parts of the country had taken this decision almost six months ago.

He also attacked the state government over the last minute cancellation of the health department's recruitment exams, for which over 8 lakh people were set to appear on Saturday and Sunday to fill up 6,200 vacant posts.

The exam was cancelled late Friday evening after the firm given the contract to conduct it expressed its inability to do so, health minister Rajesh Tope had said earlier.

When queried about some article in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', Fadnavis said the daily had lost its original standard and was writing just for the sake of it without having any firm policy.

''I do not know why you ask me about Saamana at all? With folded hands, I am requesting you that, henceforth, please don't ask me anything regarding Saamana,'' Fadnavis said. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021