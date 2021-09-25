Maha places of worship to open in Oct: Fadnavis welcomes move

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday welcomed the Maharashtra government's decision to open places of worship from October 7 after a coronavirus-induced shutdown, but said several other parts of the country had taken this decision almost six months ago.

He also attacked the state government over the last minute cancellation of the health department's recruitment exams, for which over 8 lakh people were set to appear on Saturday and Sunday to fill up 6,200 vacant posts.

The exam was cancelled late Friday evening after the firm given the contract to conduct it expressed its inability to do so, health minister Rajesh Tope had said earlier.

When queried about some article in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', Fadnavis said the daily had lost its original standard and was writing just for the sake of it without having any firm policy.

''I do not know why you ask me about Saamana at all? With folded hands, I am requesting you that, henceforth, please don't ask me anything regarding Saamana,'' Fadnavis said. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)