Caught on camera: Kremlin releases photos of Putin's Siberian fishing trip
Russian President Vladimir Putin spent several days hiking and fishing in Siberia in early September, the Kremlin said on Sunday as it published pictures of the president on the holiday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin spent several days hiking and fishing in Siberia in early September, the Kremlin said on Sunday as it published pictures of the president on the holiday. A caption under one of the 20 pictures published on the Kremlin website said the president stopped for a few days in Siberia after a working trip to Russia's the Far East in early September.
Several days later, in the middle of September Putin said he would have to spend "a few days" in self-isolation after dozens of people in his entourage fell ill with COVID-19. He had to cancel his trip to Tajikistan for a security summit. Putin has cultivated a macho image, appealing to many Russians, and has previously been pictured riding a horse bare-chested and in sunglasses, as well as carrying a hunting rifle and piloting a fighter jet.
This time, his outings were more mundane. The Kremlin published photos of Putin standing in a river and catching a fish, walking through lush meadows, and talking to Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, his usual holiday companion.
Putin, 68, has had two shots of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. The Kremlin has said he was feeling healthy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Tajikistan
- Defence
- Sergei Shoigu
- Far East
- Russians
- Russian
- Siberia
- Putin
- Sputnik
- Russia
- Kremlin
ALSO READ
Merkel insists Ukraine must remain transit land for Russian gas after Nord Stream 2
Three killed after Russian apartment block gas explosion
Gas transit via Ukraine lowers chance of Russian 'blackmail', Polish PM says
Belarus leader reviews joint Russian military drills, touts $1 bln arms deals
Motor racing-Verstappen handed three-place grid drop for Russian GP