Caught on camera: Kremlin releases photos of Putin's Siberian fishing trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin spent several days hiking and fishing in Siberia in early September, the Kremlin said on Sunday as it published pictures of the president on the holiday. A caption under one of the 20 pictures published on the Kremlin website said the president stopped for a few days in Siberia after a working trip to Russia's the Far East in early September.

Several days later, in the middle of September Putin said he would have to spend "a few days" in self-isolation after dozens of people in his entourage fell ill with COVID-19. He had to cancel his trip to Tajikistan for a security summit. Putin has cultivated a macho image, appealing to many Russians, and has previously been pictured riding a horse bare-chested and in sunglasses, as well as carrying a hunting rifle and piloting a fighter jet.

This time, his outings were more mundane. The Kremlin published photos of Putin standing in a river and catching a fish, walking through lush meadows, and talking to Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, his usual holiday companion.

Putin, 68, has had two shots of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. The Kremlin has said he was feeling healthy.

