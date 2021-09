German CDU's Laschet vows to try to build conservative-led government

Germany's conservative CDU chancellor candidate Armin Laschet said his party could not be satisfied with the results of an election on Sunday but that he would do everything possible to build a conservative-led government.

"We cannot be satisfied with the results of the election," Laschet told his supporters after first projected results put his conservative bloc a whisker behind the Social Democrats. One exit poll had put them neck-and-neck.

"We will do everything possible to build a conservative-led government because Germans now need a future coalition that modernises our country," he said. "It will probably be the first time that we will have a government with three partners." (Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

