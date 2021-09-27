Buy petrol as normal, UK environment minister says

People in Britain should buy petrol, as usual, environment minister George Eustice said on Monday, adding there was no shortage of fuel but problems were being caused by consumers panic buying fuel they didn't need. "The most important thing is that people just buy petrol as they normally would. There isn't a shortage," Eustice told broadcasters.

"There does come a time when things settle down, people get used to it and return to life as normal again. The quicker people do that the better... The only reason we don't have petrol in forecourts is that people are buying petrol when they don't need it."

