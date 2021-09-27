Mamata Banerjee indifferent to atrocities against women, alleges BJP Mahila Morcha on the day campaigning ends in Bhabanipur

By Pragya Kaushika On a day when a Bharatiya Janata Party leader was "attacked" while campaigning in Bhabanipur bypoll from where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seeking election to state assembly, Bharatiya Janata Party's Mahila Morcha launched a scathing attack against her for "showing indifference to the brutal atrocities committed against women in her state".

BJP Mahila Morcha, in a political resolution adopted at its national executive that concluded on Monday, strongly condemned post-poll violence in West Bengal. "In West Bengal, despite a woman CM, indifference to brutal atrocities against women is even more shocking. BJP Mahila Morcha strongly condemns post-poll violence, murder, gangrapes and looting by TMC workers and resolves to end anarchy in the state and that strict action to be taken against them in accordance with observations of High Court of Calcutta," BJP Mahila Morcha said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice president Dilip Ghosh on Monday alleged that he was attacked and abused by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers while campaigning for the Bhabanipur by-poll.He also alleged that a BJP worker, who was accompanying him, during campaigning was also beaten up. The campaigning for the seat ended on Monday. The Mahila Morcha hailed the Modi government for standing up for "India's religious and cultural heritage," saying it paved the way for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya "thus standing with tens of crores of Ram Bhakts across the country".

The resolution noted that India gave a befitting reply to Pakistan with surgical strikes for sponsoring terrorism and insurgency. The resolution, adopted at the Mahila Morcha national executive meeting held in Dehradun, praised the central government for protecting the rights of women in Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating article 370 and article 35 A.

"The abrogation of Article 370 provided women with equal property rights and empowered them for socio-economic mobility," a senior member of the morcha said. It also praised the Modi government's decisions and policies, especially those relating to women.

Referring to the law against triple talaq, the resolution said it has liberated Muslim women from a draconian practice. It also hailed the move towards giving permanent commission to women in the armed forces. The Mahila Morcha thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his government's decision to provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all, constructing over 10 crore toilets, extending Ujjwala Yojana and for its housing schemes for the poor. (ANI)

