Biden to get COVID-19 booster shot on Monday -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 20:57 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden will receive his COVID-19 booster shot later on Monday, the White House said in a statement.
Biden will also deliver remarks when he gets the shot at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Joe Biden
- White House
Advertisement