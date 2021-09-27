Dilip Ghosh's allegations of attack on him in Bhabanipur 'drama to seek attention': TMC MP Saugata Roy

Hours after BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh alleged that he was attacked by TMC workers while campaigning for Bhabanipur by-poll, TMC MP Saugata Roy on Monday termed his allegations 'a drama to seek attention. He further claimed that Ghosh was not harmed, instead, he was seen smiling and departing after campaigning.

Speaking to ANI, Roy said, "Ultimately no harm was done to him as I saw pictures of him smiling and chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' and going away. All this was a drama to get attention. We want to see a peaceful campaign during whatever time is left." Roy said that Ghosh went to an area where there is resentment against him, which is why a spontaneous protest was launched during his visit to the area.

He alleged that the BJP national vice president's security personnel pointed guns at the crowd that had gathered during his campaigning. "Today, Dilip Ghosh went to an area where there's resentment against him. There was a spontaneous protest against him. Dilip Ghosh escaped and his security personnel pointed guns at the crowd," added Roy.

Earlier in the day, Ghosh had alleged that he was attacked and abused by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers while campaigning for the Bhabanipur by-poll. He had also alleged that one of the BJP workers who was accompanying him during campaigning was also beaten up.

Addressing a press conference here today, Ghosh had said, "While I was campaigning in Bhabanipur today, TMC workers hurled abuses at me. I was meeting some people at a vaccination centre when some people suddenly surrounded me and started jostling. One of our workers was badly beaten." Ghosh had said that his security officials had to take out their guns to stop the attackers. He went on to allege that BJP leader Arjun Singh was also surrounded by the attackers and was forced to leave the venue of the campaign midway.

"I was also attacked. My security tried to stop it and they took out their guns to scare the attackers. Arjun Singh was also surrounded and he was forced to leave the area amid 'go back' slogans. Local police didn't help," said Ghosh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)