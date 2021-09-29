Left Menu

French politician: fishermen could block Channel Tunnel in Brexit license dispute

French fishermen could block the Channel Tunnel linking France and the United Kingdom in protest over the allocation of post-Brexit fishing licences, warned French member of parliament Jean-Pierre Pont on Wednesday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-09-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 17:16 IST
French politician: fishermen could block Channel Tunnel in Brexit license dispute
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French fishermen could block the Channel Tunnel linking France and the United Kingdom in protest over the allocation of post-Brexit fishing licences, warned French member of parliament Jean-Pierre Pont on Wednesday. "Be warned," said Pont, who is a member of parliament for President Emmanuel Macron's ruling La Republique en Marche party, representing the coastal town of Boulogne-sur-Mer.

"Since the British are refusing to honour what they signed, as with other Anglo-Saxons in another area, the French fishermen of Boulogne-sur-Mer may be obliged, after 9 months of useless patience, to envisage ways to retaliate against the UK - for example by blocking ports or the entry of lorries towards the UK through the tunnel," added Pont. France accused Britain of playing politics with post-Brexit fishing rights on Wednesday, after London granted licenses to fish in its territorial waters to only 12 small French boats out of 47 applications.

Fishing rights have been one of the key battlegrounds between Britain and France in their post-Brexit negotiations. Earlier this year, a dispute over the licences led both France and Britain to send patrol vessels off the shores of Jersey, which is a self-governing British Crown Dependency. Diplomatic relations between France and the UK have hit a low point in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told France to get a grip and give allies in the United States and Australia a break over a row about a trilateral nuclear submarine deal that tore up a separate French contract.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021