Stability in Punjab essential for national security: BJP

Asserting that stability in Punjab is essential for national security, the BJP on Wednesday hit out at the Congress over the political volatility in the border state and called it a collosal failure of Rahul Gandhi. The entire episode has brought to fore the collosal failure of Rahul Gandhi, the BJP spokesperson said and accused the Congress of targeting journalists to divert the attention from the Punjab crisis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 18:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Asserting that stability in Punjab is essential for national security, the BJP on Wednesday hit out at the Congress over the political volatility in the border state and called it a ''collosal failure'' of Rahul Gandhi. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra expressed concern over the situation in Punjab and said the Congress, which is in power there, has become synonymous with ''instability''.

With Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation plunging the state into a fresh political crisis, Patra said the state has been plagued by a clash of ambitions. He noted that senior Congress leaders like Manish Tewari have also expressed their concern over the situation in the state as Punjab's stability is important for national security. Taking a swipe at the Congress leadership, he said the Gandhi family had gone to Shimla on vacation after replacing Amarinder Singh as chief minister. ''The entire episode has brought to fore the collosal failure of Rahul Gandhi,'' the BJP spokesperson said and accused the Congress of targeting journalists to divert the attention from the Punjab crisis. Though he did not name any journalist his comments appeared to be aimed at the strong reactions from some Congress leaders to the use of a cuss word by an anchor which seemed to be aimed at Rahul Gandhi. The woman anchor had apologized later. A woman journalist is being attacked and threatened, he said and asked media bodies like the NBA and Editors Guild to take cognizance. In this context, he also targeted Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and alleged that Congress's ''Emergency attitude'' is on display. In a tweet, Baghel had said that Congress members will never tolerate indecent language against Gandhi. The BJP, Patra said, salutes the media as the fourth pillar of democracy.

With the Congress leaders like Amarinder Singh rejecting Gandhi's leadership, the party is venting its frustration on the media, he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

