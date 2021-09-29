With 'Get Well Soon' placards, Cong workers protest outside Sibal's house

Hours after he raised questions over the functioning of the Congress, senior party leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday came under attacks from several quarters with party workers also protesting outside his house here.

In the wake of several Congress leaders quitting the party and its Punjab unit in turmoil, Sibal demanded that an immediate meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) be convened and wondered who in the party was taking decisions in the absence of a full-time president.

Sibal, a member of the 'Group of 23' which last year had written to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, said at a press conference that the grouping is ''not a Jee Huzur 23'' and will continue to put forth the views and will continue to repeat the demands.

Carrying 'Get Well Soon' placards and raising slogans against Sibal, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) workers protested outside his house, saying they were ''hurt'' by his remarks.

''The workers went there on their own accord as they felt hurt by Sibal's remarks. They just expressed their disappointment over the remarks,'' a senior DPCC functionary said on condition of anonymity.

Several leaders hit out at Sibal for what they said was questioning the leadership from which he had earlier ''benefitted''.

Youth Congress chief Srinivas B V said on Twitter, ''Listen 'Ji-Huzoor' :- The 'President' and 'Leadership' of the party are the same, who always ensured your entry in Parliament, made you a 'minister' during the good times of the party, when in opposition, ensured your entry into Rajya Sabha, always rewarded with responsibilities in good and bad times. And when the 'time' came for struggle, then...'' Congress general secretary Ajay Maken and Chhattisgarh minister T S Singhdeo also hit out at Sibal for his remarks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)