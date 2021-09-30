Voting underway for by-polls at Odisha's Pipili constituency

The voting for the by-poll in the Pipili Assembly constituency in Odisha is underway on Thursday. The by-poll was originally scheduled to take place on April 17, but it had been countermanded following the death of the then Congress candidate.

Puri Superintendent of Police K V Singh told ANI that they hope that the election will be conducted peacefully. "We have made appropriate arrangements and have deployed extra security at sensitive polling booths. There are 32 mobile parties deployed for this election," Singh said.

The by-election to Pipili was necessitated after the death of the sitting BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy on October 4 last year. Votes will be counted on October 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)