BJP slams Cong for 'creating disorder, instability' in Punjab

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday slammed the Congress for allegedly creating disorder and instability in Punjab close to the Assembly elections.

He said the ugly infighting in the Punjab Congress has not only paralysed governance in the state but also exposed it to national security risks.

''The ISI gameplans are so obvious on the Punjab border and the irresponsible Congress government has compounded it,'' Chugh said in a statement, adding that if the Congress allowed it to persist, it might create serious law and order problem in the state.

He said the frequent attack on the newly-appointed Punjab DGP by a section of the Congress leaders has demoralised the state police.

''This is a very dangerous situation for Punjab which has generated a sense of insecurity among people'', he said.

Chugh alleged the organisational crisis within the Congress has made Punjab a ''drifting state'' and it is time that the people decisively show the door to the party.

“In the state cabinet, tainted ministers have been inducted to persist with the mafia raj in Punjab and yet on the other hand some ministers have resigned even as their offices and departments are left god-forsaken,” he said.

Hours after the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief on Tuesday, Razia Sultana had stepped down as cabinet minister of the state in solidarity with the party's senior leader.

Sidhu's abrupt resignation triggered a fresh turmoil in the party's Punjab unit.

Earlier, the Congress had picked Charanjit Singh Channi as the leader of the state's Congress Legislative Party. He was sworn in as the chief minister on September 20.

Amarinder Singh had resigned as the chief minister on September 18, after being locked in a bitter power tussle with Sidhu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)