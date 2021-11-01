Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 11:19 IST
Rahul Gandhi greets people on formation day of several states
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said democratic values in the country need to be protected at all costs.

While greeting people on the formation day of several states like Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, he said on Twitter, ''Each state in India was formed on the foundation of democratic values which need to be protected at all costs'''. ''Best wishes to our brothers and sisters for their state formation days,'' he said.

Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala were formed on this day in 1956 as new states.

Haryana and Punjab have November 1, 1966 as their formation day, while Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh on this day in 2000.

