Pak PM Imran Khan, Opposition leaders extend Diwali greetings to Hindus

Pakistans Prime Minister Imran Khan and leaders of the main opposition parties on Thursday extended greetings to the countrys minority Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights.Wishing all our Hindu community a happy Diwali, Khan tweeted both in Urdu and English languages.Diwali is one of the major festivals celebrated by Hindus across the globe.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-11-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 17:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan and leaders of the main opposition parties on Thursday extended greetings to the country's minority Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights.

''Wishing all our Hindu community a happy Diwali,'' Khan tweeted both in Urdu and English languages.

Diwali is one of the major festivals celebrated by Hindus across the globe. More than 4 million Pakistani Hindus also celebrate the festival with religious devotion.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari also extended the Diwali greetings to the minority community members.

Leader of the Opposition and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif also wished the Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world on the occasion. ''May the festival of lights be the source of peace, love and joy around the world!” he tweeted.

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto also extended Diwali greetings to the Hindu community.

''We need to understand the message of Diwali, which teaches us that no matter how powerful evil is, its defeat at the hands of unwavering determination and constant struggle is inevitable,” he said in a statement.

The PPP chairman said the philosophy of his party is also ''to fight against darkness, injustices and inequality in the country.'' Pakistani Hindus are celebrating Diwali across the country with zeal and fervour, with families decorating their houses and temples with colourful lights.

Special poojas (worship) will be held in different temples while sweets will also be distributed among people during the observance of the religious festival, Geo News reported.

Apart from Karachi, Lahore, and other major cities, festivities will also be held in Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Badin, Sanghar, Hala, Tando Adam, and Shahdadpur, it added. Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan. The majority of Pakistan’s Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with their Muslim fellows.

