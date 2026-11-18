A protest by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir turned into a fresh political row on Wednesday, with the Congress accusing party spokesperson Shaina NC of tearing a photograph of Balasaheb Thackeray during the press conference. The Shinde-led Sena opposed the distribution of Gandhi's memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love. It accused it of denigrating Veer Savarkar and attempting to whitewash history. Shiv Sena leaders, including Shaina NC, Sanjay Nirupam and Anand Dubey, tore pages from the book and demanded that publisher HarperCollins remove the passages on pages 201 and 443.

Shaina NC has since asked for evidence in a post on X to prove where she has disrespected Balasaheb Thackeray, stating that the incident is being deliberately twisted and she will pursue legal action. Speaking to ANI, Shaina NC also rejected the charge, calling veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar "anti-national" and saying that she would tear his image a thousand times. She said Balasaheb Thackeray himself once struck Mani Shankar Aiyar with a slipper.

"Where has there been an insult? Just look—the ‘Emperor of Hindu Hearts,’ the respected Balasaheb Thackeray himself, once struck anti-nationals like Mani Shankar Aiyar with a slipper. We merely tore a photograph—and we would do it a thousand times over!" she said. She also hit back at those who she said had forgotten Savarkar's sacrifices. "Those who insult India, and those who have forgotten Veer Savarkar along with his sacrifices and penance—perhaps they should answer: in whose lap are they sitting, and why? Do they condemn the use of derogatory language regarding Veer Savarkar—have you insulted him, or is your ‘politics of appeasement’ such that you are content sitting in someone else’s lap?" she said.

She challenged Congress leader Nana Patole to provide proof that she had done anything wrong, saying that she would file a defamation suit against "whoever twisted the entire narrative". "I challenge Nana Patole—show me, provide proof that I have done anything wrong! The ‘Emperor of Hindu Hearts,’ the respected Balasaheb Thackeray, is himself seen striking Mani Shankar Aiyar with a slipper. Look at the footage! If you have the courage, prove it. I will file a defamation suit against whoever twisted the entire narrative in this way," she said.

In the protest footage, Shaina NC was seen tearing pictures as a show of protest, and reportedly picked up a picture of Balasaheb Thackeray hitting Mani Shankar Aiyar effigy and started tearing it before stopping halfway and keeping the picture down. Meanwhile, Patole demanded that an FIR should be filed in this incident and an apology to the nation should be issued.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies are troubled by this, which is why they have concocted this narrative. This is petty, low-level politics. They have even gone so far as to tear an image of Balasaheb Thackeray. In our view, the government should immediately register an FIR against these individuals, take strict action, and issue an apology to the nation. That is our stance," he said. Sachin Ahir, Deputy Mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, called the Opposition's charge "a false drama of UBT." He said the party's spokespersons were working under Shinde's leadership and Balasaheb's ideology, and that they had torn only the book's pages at the press conference.

"Today, our spokesperson, which works under the leadership of our Shinde Saheb with the ideology of Bala Saheb, held a press conference and Sonia Gandhi ji brought out a book on his biography, on which he wrote Swatantraveer in two-three pages. Savarkar ji has been mentioned and his defamatory factor is mentioned in it...The work of defaming him is done by the Congress party and whatever pages were there, our national spokesperson and state spokesperson tore them in today's press conference. Regarding the incident involving Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar—specifically the photograph that Balasaheb Thackeray had once struck with a slipper—the UBT (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction leaders and the opposition are now claiming that Shaina NC tore a photograph of Balasaheb Thackeray," he said. "This is simply impossible," Ahir said of the claim that Shaina NC tore Balasaheb's photograph. "We, as Shiv Sainiks, hold Balasaheb Thackeray in our hearts. Shaina NC, too, is a respected citizen of Mumbai, and such an act would never be committed by her."

Sonia Gandhi launched her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, on November 10. The book was formally launched at a public event in New Delhi on November 16. (ANI)