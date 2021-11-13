Left Menu

Biden vaccination rules are boosting COVID-19 shot uptake - White House

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2021 00:31 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden's vaccine requirements are prompting more Americans to get COVID-19 shots, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"In the past week, we’re averaging nearly 300,000 first shots" per day for people aged 12 and over, Psaki said, up from less than 250,000 first shots per day in mid-July, before Biden first discussed vaccine requirements. "It’s clear these requirements, driven by the president’s leadership, are getting more people vaccinated," she said. They are "going to continue to accelerate our path out of the pandemic."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

