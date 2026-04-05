Daring Rescue Amidst Rising Tensions: U.S. Special Forces and the Strait of Hormuz Crisis

In a high-stakes mission, U.S. special forces successfully rescued a downed airman in Iran, avoiding a potential international crisis for President Donald Trump.

The operation, described by Trump as 'one of the most daring in U.S. history,' took place in a mountainous region of Iran and involved significant international military cooperation and resistance from Iranian forces.

With the Strait of Hormuz's closure affecting the global economy, tensions ran high, and a U.S.-led campaign intensified pressure on Iran to reopen the strategic passageway.

(With inputs from agencies.)