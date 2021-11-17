Cong appoints new secretary for Himachal, chief of Punjab women's unit
The Congress on Wednesday appointed Bodhraj Bhardwaj as secretary of the party's Himachal Pradesh unit and Balbir Sodhi as president of Punjab Pradesh Mahila Congress.
''The Congress president has approved the proposal of the appointment of Bodhraj Bhardwaj as secretary of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, in addition to the existing office bearers, with immediate effect,'' an official communication from the party said.
''The Congress president has approved the proposal of the appointment of Balbir Sodhi (Rani) as president of Punjab Pradesh Mahila Congress with immediate effect,'' another order by the party said.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also approved a proposal for appointing Perpeet Brar, Shahnaz Yasmin Haque and Pratima Singh as general secretaries and Sai Anamika Jha, Sashmita Behera, Shamima Raina, Priyanka Singh and Jansirani M as secretaries of the All India Mahila Congress.
