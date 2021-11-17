Left Menu

Cong appoints new secretary for Himachal, chief of Punjab women's unit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 21:18 IST
Cong appoints new secretary for Himachal, chief of Punjab women's unit
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Wednesday appointed Bodhraj Bhardwaj as secretary of the party's Himachal Pradesh unit and Balbir Sodhi as president of Punjab Pradesh Mahila Congress.

''The Congress president has approved the proposal of the appointment of Bodhraj Bhardwaj as secretary of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, in addition to the existing office bearers, with immediate effect,'' an official communication from the party said.

''The Congress president has approved the proposal of the appointment of Balbir Sodhi (Rani) as president of Punjab Pradesh Mahila Congress with immediate effect,'' another order by the party said.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also approved a proposal for appointing Perpeet Brar, Shahnaz Yasmin Haque and Pratima Singh as general secretaries and Sai Anamika Jha, Sashmita Behera, Shamima Raina, Priyanka Singh and Jansirani M as secretaries of the All India Mahila Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021