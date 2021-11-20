Left Menu

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee files police complaint against Kangana Ranaut

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 20:53 IST
The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee on Saturday filed a police complaint against actress Kangana Ranaut for allegedly using derogatory language against Sikh community on Instagram, a statement said.

The complaint was filed at the cyber cell of the Mandir Marg Police Station.

The Committee said that in a recent post on the social media platform, Ranaut had "intentionally" and "deliberately" portrayed the farmers protest as "Khalistani movement".

" … and (she) further dubbed the Sikh community as Khalistani Terrorists, and recalling the massacre and genocide happened during 1984 and earlier, as planned and calculated move on part of (late former prime minister) Indira Gandhi," the statement alleged.

It further said the actress used "derogatory and insulting" language against the Sikh community.

"It is submitted that the post is deliberately prepared and shared with criminal intention to hurt feelings of Sikh community. Therefore, I request your office to look into the matter on priority basis and strict legal action may be taken after registering an FIR," the statement added.

